Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
DHY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.53.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.