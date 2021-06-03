Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

DHY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

