Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 29th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34.

