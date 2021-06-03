Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.71

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $35.45. Cricut shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.