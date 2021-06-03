Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.71

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $35.45. Cricut shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
