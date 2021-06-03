Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CRNX stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.