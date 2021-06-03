Critical Comparison: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% BlackRock TCP Capital 102.51% 10.66% 4.67%

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 132.58 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.98 $71.37 million $1.43 10.38

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. The company also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and provides property and casualty insurance services. In addition, it engages in insurance consulting, investment management, management services, and mineral exploration activities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

