Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $56,001.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

