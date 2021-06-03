Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $72.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.