Crypterium Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $95,000.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

