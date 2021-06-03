CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.
CTIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 5,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
