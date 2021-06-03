CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

CTIC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 5,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.