CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 9330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

