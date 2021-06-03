CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 9330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.
CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
