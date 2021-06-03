Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

