Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.77 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,545 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.