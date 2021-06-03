Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 4,096 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

