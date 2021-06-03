Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,229.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.94. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $702.02 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

