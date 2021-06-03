Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

