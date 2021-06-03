Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Critical Survey

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tivity Health and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $23.71, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Tivity Health has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.07, indicating that its stock price is 3,507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivity Health and Curative Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.93 -$223.63 million $1.46 17.81 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -0.88% 649.58% 11.95% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tivity Health beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine. It also provides Wisely Well brand meals designed to support individuals and caregivers who are seeking meal convenience, as well as those recovering after a hospitalization or living with chronic conditions. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

