Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

