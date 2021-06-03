Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.49

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $37,386,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

