Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $37,386,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

