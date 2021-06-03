CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $59.49

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.49, but opened at $63.19. CVR Partners shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 1,071 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $672.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.