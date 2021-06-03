CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $59.49

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.49, but opened at $63.19. CVR Partners shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 1,071 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $672.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.