D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 13,500 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

