D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.66.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.