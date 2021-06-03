D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.