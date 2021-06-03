D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $228,000 in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 747.62%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

