D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 100 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

