D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

