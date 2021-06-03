Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,125 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

