Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

