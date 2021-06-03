Dakota Wealth Management Has $439,000 Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 276,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

