Dakota Wealth Management Sells 15,180 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

