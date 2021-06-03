Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.