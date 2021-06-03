Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

