David M. Tullio Acquires 4,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

