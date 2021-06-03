Dean Capital Management Acquires 12,645 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,718,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 28,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.