Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Textainer Group by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,107. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

