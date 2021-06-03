Dean Capital Management Has $669,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $386,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

