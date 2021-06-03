Dean Capital Management Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

