Dean Capital Management Reduces Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dean Capital Management cut its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank comprises 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,954,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,817. The company has a market capitalization of $961.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.