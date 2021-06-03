Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $488,712.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.01029008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.98 or 0.09343464 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,219,271 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

