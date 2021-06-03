Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $356.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

