Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

