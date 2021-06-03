Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,953.50.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

Shares of DML opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DML shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

