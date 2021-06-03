DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares were down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 1,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,036,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,062 shares of company stock worth $9,113,241 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

