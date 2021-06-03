Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.26). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,541 ($46.26), with a volume of 123,883 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,372.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

