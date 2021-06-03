Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

