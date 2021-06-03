Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of DVN opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

