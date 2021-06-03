Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS DGEAF remained flat at $$48.92 during trading on Thursday. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.