Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $132.00 at Maxim Group

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $111.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $12,621,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

