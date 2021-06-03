Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $94.62 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.67%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

