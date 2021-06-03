Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NMRK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

